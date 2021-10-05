'Camino to COP' climate change campaigners arrive in Clitheroe
Camino to Cop, a group of walkers embarking on a 500-mile "pilgrimage" to protest for climate justice, arrived in Clitheroe on Sunday evening after a very wet walk from Haslingden.
Enjoying a warm meal and a well-deserved rest at Clitheroe Parish Church, the Camino joined local people to host a coffee morning the following day. Delicious cakes were provided by local faith groups and individuals and the group was joined by members of the public.
Pupils from Clitheroe Royal Grammar School Sixth Form interviewed the Camino. The coat of hopes, a coat with patches made by communities along the way, shared a beautiful song that was joined by people across the packed room. A patch depicting the Ribble valley underwater was added to the coat.
In addition, the Camino walked procession through Clitheroe town centre joined by the red and blue rebels from the Wirral and Lancaster joining at the market for live music and poetry from 2pm to pm. At the United Reform Church there was a "Letters to the Earth" workshop with live jazz enjoyed by all.
Today, (Tuesday) at 7pm the public are welcome to join the Camino to share stories and see the coat of hopes at Newton Village Hall, Newton-in-bowland, BB73DY.
The Camino to Cop walkers aim to inspire ordinary people and add their voices to the growing global chorus demanding that governments treat the climate crisis as the emergency that they believe it is. The group of walkers set off from London on September 5th to undertake a 500-mile journey to the United Nations COP26 meeting that will take place in Glasgow during November 1st to 12th.