Burnley's Towneley Hall is setting for ladies' lunch to boost Mayoress's charity fund

Organised by the Mayoress of Burnley s committee the event, on Saturday, September 25th, is chance for guests to don their finery and best hats.

Tickets are £30 and this includes a three course meal and a reception drink on arrival.

There will be a grand raffle and all proceeds will be donated to the Mayor's charities which are Safenet (women’s refuge) Derian House Children’s Hospice and the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal.

Towneley Hall is the venue for a ladies' lunch next month

A representative of Safenet is the guest speaker at the lunch.