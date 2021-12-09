Burnley's first 'digital' babies have arrived safe and well at Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre

The babies arrived safely at the Burnley centre on Tuesday this week and their parents will be the first to use a new system for maternity services that’s accessible via a smartphone app or desktop computer.

The system replaces the need for traditional written notes.

Caroline Cowman, who is deputy head of midwifery, said: "These new arrivals are our first ‘digital’ babies and we’re absolutely delighted to welcome them.

Baby Phoebe Hope Bennet, one of Burnley's first 'digital' babies with midwife Laura Archer.

“We are putting families at the heart of their maternity care and continually making improvements to our services to benefit the families we care for, and the staff caring for them. This new system, and portal, is a fantastic example of that.

“The app is easy to use and we are sure it will quickly become a useful part of our new parents’ post-natal journey.”

Sophie Hartley from Higham, who is mum to Phoebe Hope Bennet, one of the first ‘digital’ babies born in East Lancashire, said: “It will be much easier to be able to access my notes online - when I want and where I want.

“It will also be good to not have to carry paper notes around everywhere and worry about them getting lost or damaged.

“My white book is hanging by a thread, literally! So I can’t wait to get the records transferred over to the new digital system.”

The system is called BadgerNet and is provided by a company called Clevermed. It features an online portal and app called Badger Notes.

BadgerNet replaces paper records and gives parents immediate access to their maternity care records. It also allows them to add their own information such as birthing plans. The introduction is designed to empower families by giving them direct and easy access to their notes.

Information can be shared to the new parents directly from the maternity system and records can be easily updated at each maternity visit.

Expectant parents have been able to self-refer directly onto the BadgerNet system since November and there have already been more than 500 referrals. Women access and book onto the maternity service via an online booking form, where they fill in their details. They are then assigned to a midwife and an appointment is generated.

The online system removes the need for women to get an appointment with their GP before being referred through to the service, and ensures they can be seen by a midwife as soon as possible.

Women who do not have digital access will be able to telephone the service to self-refer for their pregnancy care.

The BadgerNet system is used by maternity staff to record notes following appointments and consultations. By June 2022, all expectant parents should be using the Badger Note’ app and portal.