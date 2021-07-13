Burnley Youth Bus ready to get back on the road as lockdown restrictions lifted
The Burnley Youth Bus is ready to go back on the road at the end of this month.
The relaunch is taking place at Burnley Bus station on Saturday, July 31st between 11am and 2pm.
The project is aimed at young people from the age of seven to 20 and, since its launch 14 years ago, has supported thousands.
Run by Participation Works NW, with a team of youth workers, the project had to go on hold due to the pandemic but the team have been out doing detached youth work and online workshops to support young people.
Operating from a specially converted double decker bus, the space bus was made possible thanks to funding and support from BBC Children in Need, Big Lottery Fund, Calico Homes and Transdev.
It is a free place for young people to ‘hop on’ and access the facilities, including play stations, computers, X boxes and many other resources, three nights a week.
Offering a place to 'chill' or take part in a range of activities, young people are even encouraged to take their homework or any school projects they are working on along to the space bus.
Youth workers will offer support where they can and the bus is also kitted out with computers and WiFi and access to digital media.