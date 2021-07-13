Burnley Youth Bus ready to get back on the road as lockdown restrictions lifted

The relaunch is taking place at Burnley Bus station on Saturday, July 31st between 11am and 2pm.

The project is aimed at young people from the age of seven to 20 and, since its launch 14 years ago, has supported thousands.

Run by Participation Works NW, with a team of youth workers, the project had to go on hold due to the pandemic but the team have been out doing detached youth work and online workshops to support young people.

A re-launch event will be held for the Burnley Youth Bus at the end of the month

Operating from a specially converted double decker bus, the space bus was made possible thanks to funding and support from BBC Children in Need, Big Lottery Fund, Calico Homes and Transdev.

It is a free place for young people to ‘hop on’ and access the facilities, including play stations, computers, X boxes and many other resources, three nights a week.

Offering a place to 'chill' or take part in a range of activities, young people are even encouraged to take their homework or any school projects they are working on along to the space bus.