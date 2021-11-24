Burnley woman's skydive challenge pays for festive chocolate treats for young patients facing Christmas Day in hospital

Cancelled last year due to Covid-19, Paige (24) finally did the 15,000 foot sponsored tandem jump at the Black Knights Parachute Centre in Lancaster earlier this month.

With the funds she has raised Paige was able to buy 240 selection boxes for ELHT and Me, the

official hospital charity of East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust. The treats will be gifted to the children’s ward at the Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital for the younger patients on Christmas Day.

Paige with the selection boxes she has bought for children in hospital on Christmas Day

Paige, who works for Doric, formerly Cake Boards in Burnley, said: "The skydive was amazing, the ultimate adrenalin experience and I would definitely do it again."

ELHT and Me charity manager Denise Gee said “Paige’s gift will bring so much joy to our younger patients this Christmas.

“For those facing the festive season isolated from loved ones and happy family traditions, a lovely selection box will brighten their day.”

Caring Paige will be helping to bring smiles to more youngsters next month when she dresses up as The Grinch for a Christmas party on Saturday, December 18th, at the Rosegrove Railway Club in Burnley. She usually dresses up as Santa and hands out gifts at the event but this year decided to go for something different.

Happy landings for Paige after her skydive

Paige said: "I've already got the Grinch costume and I can't wait for the day.