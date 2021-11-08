Burnley voted as 'one of worst places to live' in the UK

It was ranked 38th in the top 50 places in the poll run by social media site iLiveHereUK.

The list, which is released each year, is compiled from thousands of votes after a poll conducted in November and December last year.

A huge 125,681 votes were recorded of 50 different towns and cities across the UK, focusing on the areas which are the worst to live, based on views from members of the public.

Burnley been voted among the top 50 'worst places to live' in the UK in a poll for 2021

And Burnley was one of four Lancashire towns to feature in the top 50.

Blackburn came in 28th place, with Blackpool ahead if it at number 15. Accrington was in 35th place.