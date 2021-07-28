Burnley tot Charlie (three) set to lead the way in the Mayor's Mile children's fun run
Little Charlie Morris will be leading the way in a children's fun run next month.
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 12:30 pm
The three year old, who is the great nephew of the Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley Coun. Mark Townsend and his wife Kerry, will be one of the participants in the Mayor's Mile on Sunday, August 8th.
Towneley Park is the venue for the event which takes place between 2pm and 4pm.
Children of all ages are invited to take part in the fun event which will include sweet treats and face painting.
And finishers' medals will be presented to all the youngsters taking part.