Burnley to find homes for five Afghan families

The move was confirmed by the borough’s leader Afrasiab Anwar at its Full Council meeting on Wednesday night.

Some 50 Afghans are currently being accommodated temporarily in the Dunkenhalgh Hotel in Clayton-le-Moors, while permanent accommodation is found for them across Lancashire.

Its owners Mercure have signed a contract with Home Office to look after those forced to leave the war-torn country after the Taliban seized control of its capital Kabul in August.

Burnley is to house five Afghan families

Coun. Anwar told colleagues: “The Afghan citizens’ resettlement scheme will provide protection for people at risk. The scheme prioritises those who have assisted the UK efforts in Afghanistan.

“Burnley is playing its part and is looking to accommodate up to five families. Officers are currently trying to identify properties with private and social landlords.

“We have received contact from landlords offering properties for Afghan families and these are being followed up to assess suitability. Once accommodation has been found, Calico is contracted to provide integration support alongside council officers.”

All of the families will receive financial support from the Home Office, which is coordinating the national effort, while they integrate over the next 12 months. The Afghan LES Housing Costs Fund will provide a top up to help councils meet the costs of renting properties, including larger homes for families.