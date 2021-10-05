Burnley schoolchildren 'go green' to help save the planet and raise awareness of climate crisis
Schoolchildren in Burnley have done their bit to 'go green' and support communities protecting the Amazon and to stand up for people dealing with the climate crisis.
A non uniform day at St Mary Magdalene's RC Primary, where everyone wore something green and donated £1, was just part of the 'Go Green' climate related fund raising challenge.
The challenge was sent out by the charity Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD) leading up to the 2021 United Nations Climate Change conference.
Pupils have been been learning in school assemblies about how world leaders are meeting in Glasgow for crucial talks about the climate crisis and the future of the planet and its people.
And for harvest this year the school in Wellfield Drive will be collecting for Burnley Foodbank, the women's refuge and Jane's Place recovery refuge in Burnley.