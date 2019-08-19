Burnley's university status transforming the town centre skyline

Plans to transform Burnley into a university town are fast taking shape as work on new student accommodation changes the town centre skyline.



The work is part of the University of Central Lancashire’s (UCLan) plans to expand student numbers in Burnley from 400 to 4,000 by 2025. It complements recent investment by UCLan at nearby Victoria Mill, including state-of-the-art medical teaching facilities.

A lattice of steelwork is being created next to Sandygate Square which will provide the foundation for a 136-bed building with car parking to provide high-quality student accommodation. On the ground floor there will be units available for shops, cafes or offices.

The building is due to be completed by late summer 2020 ready for its first student intake.

Council leader Coun. Charlie Briggs said: “It’s exciting to see the steelwork going up and the new accommodation taking shape.

“It will help support UCLan’s ambitious expansion plans for Burnley and attract more students to our town which will have wider benefits for our local economy. You only have to look at other places with thriving universities to see the economic and social benefits that brings and we want Burnley to see those benefits too.”

UCLan Dr Ebrahim Adia, Provost at UCLan Burnley, said: “This purpose-built student accommodation on the banks of the canal, adjacent to the university’s Victoria Mill, is key to fulfilling our exciting plans to deliver an outstanding university experience in Burnley.

“Watching the new accommodation take shape sends out a clear message of UCLan’s commitment to attracting a new generation of students to the town as well as boosting economic and social growth in the area.”

The accommodation is being developed in partnership by the council, UCLan and Barnfield Investment Properties.

The council will receive an income from rent and UCLan will run the facility on the council’s behalf.