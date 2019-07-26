Burnley's Althams Travel included in Stock Exchange '1,000 Most Inspiring Companies'

One of Burnley's longest-serving travel agents, Althams Travel, is celebrating triple awards success.

For the first time in its 145 year history Althams Travel has been included in ‘The Stock Exchange 1,000 Most Inspiring Companies in the UK’ listings 2019, being recognised as a fast growing and dynamic company in the travel and leisure sector.

In addition, one of the most prestigious events in the travel calendar took place recently and saw the cream of the travel industry attend a gala dinner to recognise and celebrate the best in the business - the Agent Achievement Awards voted for by the travel industry.

Althams Travel won two prestigious awards - the ‘Best Travel Agent in the North West of England and North Wales’ (for the 7th consecutive year), and ‘TIPTO (Truly Independent Professional Travel Organisation) Agent of the Year in the UK’. Senior members of the management team attended the award ceremony to collect their awards and enjoy their success.

Managing Director Sandra McAllister said: "I am so proud of everything that the company has achieved and this is down to every single member of staff who are all passionate about our business and our history.

"Many of our staff have been with the company for many years which is testament to their commitment. We are very excited about the future and delighted to have been recognised by both our fellow travel professionals and one of the most prestigious organisations in the UK."

Althams employs more than 250 staff at its head office in Burnley and across its network of travel agents in Lancashire, Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.