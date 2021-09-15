Burnley residents' celebrate as campaign against plan to tear down education centre and build housing development is turned down

The council's development control committee refused the application to demolish the former short stay school, known as the Isaac Centre in Harrogate Crescent, and erect 44 homes.

The reason given was on the grounds that it fails to represent sustainable development as there are insufficient education and medical facilities in the local area to support the development.

And while residents were thrilled to hear the news they are well aware this could be just the first round of he battle won as the developer has the right to appeal against the decision.

Residents protested in front of the former short stay education facility, known as the Isaac Centre, where plans to knock it down and build 44 homes have been refused by Burnley Council

Residents held two meetings as part of their campaign to halt the plans which they also claim will destroy valuable green space in the town, including over 100 trees and shrubs aswell as the loss of wildlife.

They also argued that the development would bring an increase in cars to the Briercliffe area that would cause traffic chaos.

Green Party councillors Andy Fewings and Andy Wight backed the campaign and Labour councillors Asif Raja and Usman Arif, lodged their official objections to the council and those involved in the planning process.