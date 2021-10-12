Burnley pupils embody 'Love One Another' motto with generous donations to harvest collection for those most in need

Families have donated stacks of food and other items, including toiletries and baby products like nappies and wipes, to the harvest collection.

Thanking everyone for their kind donations, teacher Mrs Abigail Worrall said the school had been overwhelmed by the generosity shown.

All the donations will be delivered to the Burnley foodbank and the Jane's Place women's refuge.

Students at St Mary Magdalene's RC Primary School in Burnley with some of the donations for their harvest festival