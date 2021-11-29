Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley school closures due to treacherous icy conditions

A number of schools around Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley are closed or partially closed today due to dangerous or unsafe conditions due to weather.

By Faiza Afzaal
Monday, 29th November 2021, 8:34 am
Updated Monday, 29th November 2021, 8:37 am

Heavy snowfall over the weekend and icy conditions this morning have led to headteachers closing some schools and others opening late on safety grounds.

The following schools are closed today:

Holly Grove Primary School in Burnley

Snow and ice is causing chaos on the roads this morning

Reedley Primary School in Burnley

Rockwood Nursery School in Burnley

Springfield Community Primary School, Burnley

Thorneyholme R C Primary School in Clitheroe

Pendle View Primary School in Colne

Trawden Forest Prmary School due to having no water supply

BurnleyPendleRibble Valley