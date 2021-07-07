Burnley park on countdown to family fun day

Cake stall holders Lindsey Dyer (left) and Mary Potter serve customer Robbie Dixon at the Buzzin' Bee Day held in Ightenhill Park in May, 2019

The event takes place in Ightenhill Park on Sunday, July 25th, from 11am to 3-30pm.

Organised by the Friends of Ightenhill Park, attractions include a funfair, barbecue, plant and cake stall, tombola, refreshments and DC Coffee.

Friends of the Park produce will also be on sale.

This will be one of the first major events the park has held since May, 2019, when a Buzzin' Bee Day event saw crowds flocking.

Held to celebrate World Bee Day the event was organised by the Friends' group who have their own bee project.