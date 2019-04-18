Burnley music teacher set to showcase new songs at Ribble Valley Jazz Festival

Budding trombonists have the chance to blow their own trumpets as part of workshops during the Ribble Valley Jazz Festival.

The Living Story Music Ensemble is set present The Midnight Parade – A Trombone Extravaganza with two workshops and a performance as part of the festival in May.

The Midnight Parade takes place on Monday, May 6th, at the United Reformed Church, Castlegate, Clitheroe and the first workshop, for complete beginners or inexperienced trombonists is at 1pm. The second, at 2pm, is aimed at experienced players.

The performance takes place at 3pm and the trombone heavy jazz ensemble, swelled at given moments by a huge trombone choir, will give the first performance of a new set of songs by Burnley music teacher Chris Bridges.

Chris is joined by Tom Briggs (vocals) Ellie Whiteley and Biff Roxby ( trombone) Keith Phillips ( guitar) Henry Botham ( piano) Dave Tompkins ( bass) Hugh Lawrence (drums).

Inspired by Bolgokov’s depiction of the Devil’s May ball in his novel, The Master and Margarita, the music will have you dancing, marching and swaying, as well as sweeping you up in the chaos and debauchery of these dark events.

Musicians can sign up for the workshops to be part of the show. Both Workshops will be working on ideas for jazz improvisation, as well as learning and practising the parts for the 3pm show.

If you have never played a trombone and would like to join in with this performance, you are invited to along to the first workshop at 1pm, where you will be playing your first notes on a pBone (special plastic trombone!).

You can then stay for the second workshop to practice your parts for the show, as well as having a go at improvising.

Tickets are available online at www.thegrandvenue.co.uk or at The Grand’s Box Office, 18 York Street, Clitheroe, BB7 2DT - Telephone: 01200 421599 - Box Office open Tuesday to Saturday 9am to 3pm

Ticket prices for 1pm or 2pm workshop and performance are £10 (adults) £5 (students/under 16’s) RVJazz Club members ( £9)

Ticket Prices for 3pm show are £10 (adults) £5 (students/under 16’s) £9 ( RVJazz Club members )