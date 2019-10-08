Burnley mum of go-karting crash victim dies of 'broken heart' day after daughter's inquest

Devastated family and friends of adored mother Kelly Slater who died in a horrific go-karting accident in Tenerife have suffered another tragedy.

The much-loved Burnley teaching assistant's mother - Barbara Moffat - died a day after her daughter's inquest. Now, a fundraising campaign has been launched urging people to dig deep and donate towards funeral costs to give the 63-year-old the send off she deserves.

Kelly (33) died in December 2017 after losing control of her go-kart hours after arriving in Tenerife. It is believed there were no seatbelts in the vehicle and she was also allowed to drive the kart in flip-flops.

Alongside Kelly’s best friends, Lauren Hartley and Sara Nicholls, heartbroken Barbara spent the past two years trying to piece together the accident and how it resulted in Kelly's death. An inquest was held last week and a verdict of accidental death was recorded by coroner Mr Richard Taylor. A day later, the family were hit with the devastating news about Barbara's death.

Sara has spoken of the family's grief and anguish. Paying tribute, she said: "Having lost her daughter in the most tragic way, Barbara then had to remain strong by helping raise Kelly’s eight-year-old son Archie, alongside Archie’s dad Chris. Barbara was the most loving and caring nana and did everything in her heart to make sure Archie was happy."

"After an agonising two-year wait, Barbara finally received the inquest date she had been waiting for. Unfortunately, the inquest was unable to answer any questions leaving Barbara upset and vowing to never give up justice for Kelly. The loss of Kelly left a massive impact on Barbara’s life. She lived for her children and her world had been turned upside down. She was left heartbroken."

She added: "Barbara’s kindness, her fun outlook to life, and bubbly personality will leave an enormous hole in all our lives. Barbara worked hard all her life and never relied on anyone, always putting others first even though she would struggle herself at times. We are all so shocked to hear of Barbara’s untimely passing and will miss her so so much."

Sara went on to say: "The fundraising has been launched to take the pressure off Barbara’s family at this devastating time, especially both her sons Aiden and Wayne and also her grandson Archie who has had to deal with losing his mum and now his nana in such a short space of time which is something no child should ever have to go through. The donations will be used to help with funeral expenses."

Anyone wishing to support the family can do so by clicking here