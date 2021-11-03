Burnley mayoress's charity Christmas wreath making workshop promises a night of festive fun

Hosted by the Mayoress of Burnley, Mrs Kerry Townsend, the workshop will take place at The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham on Wednesday, December 1st at 7pm.

Professional florists will lead the workshop to give participants the chance to create their own stunning arrangement for display.

Held to raise money for the Mayoress's committee which this year is supporting Safenet, Derian House children's hospice and Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal, the workshop starts at 7pm and tickets, priced at £40, are available by emailing [email protected]