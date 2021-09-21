Burnley mayor and his trusty band of hikers complete East Lancashire Three Peaks challenge

Supported by a team of fellow hikers, Mark climbed Pendle, Weets and Boulsworth hills in aid of his three chosen charities Derian House children's hospice, Safenet and the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal.

Mark was supported by his daughter Rosie and her partner Charlie Potts, also Alan Kerr, Stuart Lawlor, Francessca Smith, Will Smith, Paul Lalor, Andy Ashworht, Edward Lee, Glenn Holdsworth, Brian Cooper, Anna Birtwistle, Tom Hayes, Sue Hirons and Michelle Brackley.

Steph Riley, who is landlady of the Hare and Hounds pub in Burnley, laid on bacon or sausage butties for the walkers before they set off at 9am.

The Mayor of Burnley Coun. Mark Townsend (centre) and his fellow walkers celebrate smashing their three peaks challenge

They were driven in a minibus, kindly provided by David Brennand of CS Coaches Colne, by Lawrence Embley

And Lee, the manager from Lidl on Colne Road, Burnley, donated fruit and drinks for the walkers.