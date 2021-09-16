Burnley man scales the height of Mount Everest in monumental 48-hour Pendle Hill charity challenge

(Left to right) Scott Pickles, Patrick Barrowclough, Gaz Wilkinson and Debs and Daniel Harper.

A Burnley construction worker is giving his feet a well-earned rest after a punishing 48-hour Pendle Hill charity challenge saw him scale the height of Mount Everest.

Determined Scott Pickles (46) lapped the front triangle of the Lancashire landmark 46 times – hiking 640ft upwards one each lap – during an incredible feat of endurance that encompassed 73.6 miles.

That took him past Everest's 29,000ft summit meaning not only had he ascended the equivalent of the world's tallest peak from sea level, he had also hiked the descent.

"It was a bit of a personal challenge," said Scott, who last October completed 30 laps of the hill in 24 hours. "I really wanted to get to the height of Everest, up and down. And raise a bit money for charity as well."

The total amount raised for Pride Community Care Limited, a mental health charity in Burnley, currently stands at just over £4,000. People can still donate by clicking here.

Scott, who isn't feeling quite on the top of the world just yet thanks to aching feet and blackened toes, said the funds raised, along with all the support he received, made the pain worthwhile.

"It was a mental battle from the seventh lap onwards really. I started getting bad cramp in both my legs. I'd been bitten by a horsefly a few weeks earlier and I think it caused an infection. One leg would cramp up, then the other, then both. I was just constantly thinking, 'Why are you even doing this?' But it wasn't about me, it was about the charity; that's what kept me going.

"For a lot of the 48 hours, I was in a bit of a haze. I didn't know what time it was, or even what day it was. Around the 30th lap though was when I thought, 'I'm going to do this'.

"I'd like to thank Debs and Daniel Harper from The Cauldron, the team at The Landmark, Dave and Helen Burnett, Gaz Wilkinson, Steve Taylor, and every single person who chucked a few quid in.