Burnley man leaves hospital for recovery at home after trying to save family caught in horrific rip tide

Keith (47) and Kelly Abbott (43), who run the MOT station Abbotts of Burnley, were holidaying in Porth Beach, Newquay, along with their 15-year-old daughter Kacey and friends Billy Jo and Andrew Greenwood, plus their daughter and niece when they found themselves in difficulty in the water.

All five received medical attention as a result of the terrifying incident off the Cornish coast.

While bodyboarding on August 18th, Kacey and Quincy ended up getting out of their depth. Keith, Kelly and Andy had to dive into the water to rescue them.

Keith, Kelly, Kacey and Halle Abbott

Newquay RNLI lifeboat volunteers were called out and the charity's D-class inshore lifeboat was launched plus the rescue helicopter. Fortunately, Kelly and Kacey were flown to the shore by HM Coastguard helicopter - shaken and exhausted but safe. However, Keith collapsed shortly before the shore and he was dragged in by a member of the public unconscious,

Keith was admitted to hospital in Newquay with acute kidney failure and received dialysis on a daily basis after swallowing a lot of sea water. However, after weeks of medical intervention, he was discharged on August 25th and is now home in Burnley, reunited with his 18-year-old daugther, Halle.

Speaking about his recovery, Kelly said: "Keith is great. Two days after being discharged he had to go Preston to have some tests done, which were repeated again on September 1st. "Things are moving in the right direction and he doesn't have to see the doctors for another 6-8 weeks now!"

Knowing that things could easily have taken a much more tragic turn, Kelly is urging the kind people of Burnley and Padham to donate and raise awareness of the excellent work of the Newquay RNLI lifeboat volunteers.

She said: "The RNLI, coastguards and paramedics that attended were all amazing as were several bystanders who brought blankets and coats and helped us all out. We're safe and we are all here and it's thanks to RNLI. The target is to raise £1,000 and the total currently stands at £835. Thanks to everyone who has donated so far."