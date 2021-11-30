Burnley company's DIY project aims to make Christmas special for elderly, vulnerable and those who put others first

JCS Interiors Ltd is offering free labour and materials to DIY projects for the elderly, vulnerable and anyone who has gone above and beyond to help others during the pandemic.

From building a shed to sorting out any issues with damp, the team at JCS, which is based at The Summit Works on Manchester Road, are ready to get started.

Office manager Amy Walmsley said: "We are asking people to nominate someone who they feel would deserve this service, so we really want to get the word out there about this initiative."

JCS Interiors Ltd directors Paul Sterry (left) and Dave Alllen with office manager Amy Walmsley

This is not the first time company directors Dave Allen and Paul Sterry have stepped up to the plate to help those in need.

In 2019 JCS Interiors featured in the popular TV show, DIY SOS, when it helped to transform Blackburn Nightsafe, a charity that helps young homeless people. The firm also donated free labour and DIY to the foodbank in Oldham.

And last year the company raised money for the Burnley Together Christmas Present appeal and bought over 50 toys, 60 selection boxes and numerous boxes of biscuits and chocolates.

This year the company is running a food collection once again to help disadvantaged families.

Speaking about the Christmas DIY initiative Paul said: "It has been a tough 18 months for so many and we just want to do something to give people who are struggling a happier Christmas.

"We want to try and help as many people as we can."