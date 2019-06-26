Burnley and Pendle veterinary nurse praised by peers

A Burnley and Pendle veterinary nurse has been signled out by her peers for a top professional award.

Kira Sutcliffe was named this year’s VN Educator of the Year, at the Central Qualifications Graduation Ceremony in London last weekend (22 June).

The awards recognise the hard work and commitment of all staff who support veterinary nursing students.

Kira is head nurse and clinical coach at Stanley House Veterinary Group of Colne Burnley and Barnoldswick, where she began her career as a trainee in 1999. As a clinical coach she supports her students during the course of their training, guiding them through their learning and inspiring them to grow into responsible professionals.

She said: “I am extremely grateful for the recognition I have received and I would like to thank all the staff at Stanley House Vets for their support throughout my career.”

Those who nominated her described her as an ‘exemplary’ nurse and a ‘fantastic leader’ who has trained many nurses to an incredibly high standard.

Robin Hargreaves, one of the directors of Stanley House vets, said he had “no hesitation” in recommending Kira for the award.

“She has all the qualities I admire in a teacher,” he explained. “Having trained with us to get her own veterinary nursing qualification she has huge experience in first opinion veterinary practice and the challenges that students are being prepared to face. She is thorough, consistent, empathetic and understanding.

“I think the greatest quality she has is the example she sets, when things get difficult she is the first to roll up her sleeves and do the extra bits required to get the tasks completed, and with endless good humour.

“Whilst setting rigorous standards for herself she is immensely understanding of the struggles students can have balancing work, home and study. Above all she is kind, kind to her colleagues and kind to her patients and if the veterinary professions wanted to create nurses to a template then I would hold her up as a shining example to anyone.”