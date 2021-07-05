Burnley and Pendle organisations among 70 awarded free security kits to keep premises and equipment safe

Applications from Lancashire based community groups asked for help to lock up premises, protect equipment and prevent theft and vandalism.

Since March last year the scheme has helped over 70 organisations, including sports clubs, a young people’s club and an allotment in Lancashire.

Originally launching at the end of 2019, the scheme offered cash and security products but changed its terms in

Burnley Boys' and Girls' Club is one of the organisations that has benefitted from free security equipment to help keep its premises and equipment safe

at the start of the pandemic to be able to help more communities during the Covid-19 crisis and is currently

offering security kits up to the value of £150.

One of the recipients was Burnley Boys' and Girls' Club which has a history going back 122 years. The local community in Burnley has long looked to this club to help its young girls and boys towards a positive future. Although the area around the club is faced with many challenges, the facilities have remained a lifeline, offering a safe haven to local young people aged five to 25.

When the club is running as usual, many of the members arrive by bike. While there is a bike rack, the club’s

organisers were aware that cycles were still being left unlocked. The area around the site also saw an upturn in

violent crime.

Graham Vernon, Centre Manager for the Burnley Boys and Girls Club, commented: “Many of our young members

come with an array of vulnerabilities, challenges and needs, the security products awarded to us through the

Secure Communities Scheme will help us to remain a safe haven for them while we continue to support them and

other members of the community”

Earby Cricket Club and Brierfield Children’s Community Allotment have also benefitted from the scheme.

In every case, the aim is to help community organisations secure premises, property and equipment. The kits were tailored to the needs of each contained products such as a safe, keyed alike padlocks, security chains, personal alarms, bike locks and more.

Mark Pearson from Burg-Wächter, the company behind the Secure Communities Scheme commented: “Burg-

Wächter is known for its comprehensive choice of locking products as well as an extensive range of safes and post-boxes.

"We saw a rise in demand for such products during the Covid-19 lockdown. We knew that communities would struggle to meet the unexpected cost of providing extra security during the restrictions, so we

adapted our existing Secure Communities Scheme to reflect this need.

"Since lockdown commenced, we have provided over 20 security kits worth £150 each to communities across the UK, with many more applications currently being processed.

"We hope the scheme’s support for organisations, such as the sports clubs, allotment and boys and girls club in Lancashire will allow these groups to continue the work they do within the community without the added burden of security worries.”

The Secure Communities Scheme is now seeking more applications from community projects. Any local initiative

that is run by or supports the local community can apply. Successful applicants receive a tailored security kit to

help secure property, premises, equipment or storage areas to the value of £150.

Successful applications are selected dependent on their engagement with local communities, the impact of the lockdown on security requirements and the benefits that increased security can provide.