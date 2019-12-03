Bucket collections will fund the fantastic work of Clitheroe Rotary

Clitheroe Rotary have held their annual three day collection in aid of local charities at the town's Booths Supermarket.

President, David Wymer, would like to thank all those who donated and helped man the collection buckets, the total raised was over £1,700. He has also thanked Booths for allowing Rotary to collect over three days.

People in Clitheroe will next have a chance to support Rotary in the run up to Christmas at the annual Civic Carol Concert. This is being held at St. Paul's Church, Low Moor, on December 18th commencing at 7-15pm. Carols will be sung by the children from Edisford Primary School. Rotary, along with Santa and his sleigh, will also be making an appearance at Sainsbury's Supermarket, Clitheroe, on December 20th and 21st.

A Rotary spokesman said: "Thank you to the people of Ribble Valley and beyond, for all the support you have given to Rotary projects during 2019, such as Wrap Up Lancashire, Stroke Awareness Day, various collections for natural disasters. Also, IT4Africa continues, old computers can still be donated by leaving them at Sowerbutts Furniture Store, King Street, Clitheroe and Smalls4All, underwear, to be sent to Africa, can be left at Honeywells Estate Agents, Castlegate, Clitheroe. A happy Christmas to all from Rotary in the Ribble Valley!"