Blue badge boost for popular Clitheroe Riverbank

Blue badge motorists will now be able to access Edisford riverbank in Clitheroe with the touch of a fob.

For many years access to the riverbank car park has been via a gate unlocked with a RADAR key.

Blue badge holders have had to get out of their car, unlock the gate, drive through, stop, then relock the gate, before accessing the site.

Not only does this inconvenience blue badge holders with restricted mobility, but if the gate is left unlocked unauthorised vehicles are able to access the site.

And matters came to a head one Sunday this summer when over 40 unauthorised vehicles parked on the riverbank, causing a safety hazard to families and churning up the grass.

Stuart Carefoot, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s community services committee, said: “We want to ensure safe use of the riverbank and improve access to the site for blue badge holders. After careful thought, we have decided to replace the gate’s current entry system with a fob-operated automatic barrier. The fobs will be loaned to blue badge holders via a deposit system for as long as they need them, be that a day or several years. Edisford riverbank is extremely popular in good weather, attracting hundreds of local families and visitors. “This new system will ensure access to the riverbank area is managed, riverbank users remain safe and blue badge holders are able to access the site without having to get out of their cars.”

Fobs are available for a refundable deposit on presentation of a blue badge at Ribblesdale Pool in Edisford Road, Clitheroe.