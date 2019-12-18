Blood cancer support group for East Lancashire

Anyone in Colne and surrounding areas affected by lymphoma, myeloma or leukaemia will now have access to extra support.

Lymphoma Action, the only charity in the UK dedicated to this particular type of blood cancer, is holding a support group in Colne on Wednesday January 29th from 6pm to 7-30pm.

Support

Hosted by Karen Bonell from Lymphoma Action, the group meets on the last Wednesday of alternate months at the community room, Asda Colne.

The support group is open to anyone affected by a diagnosis of lymphoma, myeloma, leukaemia or any other blood cancer. You don’t have to be the person diagnosed in order to attend; friends, family members and colleagues of people with blood cancer are all welcome.

Karen Bonell, Lymphoma Action’s regional development manager in the North, said “I’m so pleased that to have this support group in Colne. Many people say to us they felt isolated by their blood cancer diagnosis and that their support group is a lifeline.

"As well as meeting others with similar experiences, it’s a chance to hear from informative speakers and join interesting discussions – all in a safe, supportive and welcoming environment.”

Support is available in Colne and beyond

Anyone interested in attending on January 29th and beyond can contact Karen on 07710 393 891 for an informal chat or email her at k.bonell@lymphoma-action.org.uk

Find out more about lymphoma and the charity’s support groups and other services at www.lymphoma-action.org.uk