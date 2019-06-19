Big NHS Walk sets off from Burnley General Hospital this Sunday

Get your walking shoes on and head up to Burnley General Hospital this Sunday for the first ever 'Big NHS Walk'.

The 12 mile walk, raising money for the ELHT&Me charity, sets off from the Learning Centre, Burnley General, at 9-30am. Sign-in will take place from 8-15am to 9-15am.

ELHT&Me fund-raising manager Denise Gee said: “The Big NHS Walk is a fantastic event that everyone can take part in and enjoy. The Big NHS Walk is a great way to bring our community together."

The registration fee is £20 plus £1.91 Event Brite online registration and processing fee. Your ticket includes:

ELHT&Me T-shirt, finisher's medal, clearly marked scenic route with event marshals, regular checkpoints with water re-supply, first aid assistance, toilet facilites; start, halfway and finish, and outdoor catering facilities available at the finish

A walkers information pack is provided as part of the registration process which covers all the administrative details including parking and transport arrangements.