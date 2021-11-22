Beauty and the Beast panto treat for five Burnley schools as the countdown to Christmas begins

Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch have organised the school shows, and one community performance, as part of its mental health project to address issues such as isolation, self worth and depression.

Beauty and the Beast will be performed at Rosegrove Infant, St Augustines RC, Lowerhouse and Cherry Fold schools in Burnley and Padiham Primary School by the Talegate Theatre Productions touring company.

The project has been supported by Community Foundation for Lancashire, RWE Hameldon Hill Farm Community Fund, Rosegrove Railway Club and Asda, Burnley. Drinks and sweets will be served to pupils and teachers during the interval.

The Talegate Theatre Production company will perform Beauty and the Beast at schools in Burnley and Padiham this week

After the pantos the group will countdown to its final event of the year, a Christmas Winter Wonderland on Owen Street park, Burnley on Saturday, December 4th from noon onwards.

There will be children's rides, burger vans, over 25 stalls and the choir from Rosegrove Infant School will be singing to the crowds.