Bargain hunters invited to Sabden's table top sale
Littlemoor House in Sabden is throwing open its doors on Saturday (September 18th) after its long lockdown
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 10:10 am
The elderly residents are starting to hold social events again with the first being this Saturday's Table Top Sale in the lounge at the Stubbins Lane sheltered housing complex. Doors open at 11am and the public are invited to go along and "bargain hunt", said one of the residents. "We've been working hard and think it should be a good event."
Stalls will be selling good as new, bric-a-brac, clothes, household items, ktichenalia, toys, books, games etc.