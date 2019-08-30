Ballad singer Jennifer Reid entertains residents in Clitheroe

Lancashire dialect expert and promoter Jennifer Reid entertained the residents of Candlemakers Court in Clitheroe with a selection of songs and poems delivered in her own inimitable style.

After a healthy but hearty two-course lunch, Jennifer engaged with the residents causing much laughter whilst also taking on board items of local colour they provided.

These included a lengthy piece of dialect writing one resident has had in her family for many years. Jennifer took a copy of this with a view to translating it at some stage.

A spokesman said: "Jennifer is still hoping to follow up her recent talks around the area by setting up a Dialect Reading Group in the near future."