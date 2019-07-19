Back to the 80s for Clitheroe hospice shop

East Lancashire Hospice’s charity shops have stepped back in time to the 1980s – causing passers-by to do a double take.

Shop windows across Lancashire, including the one in Moor Lane, Clitheroe, are featuring shoulder pads, neon colours, shell suits and leggings as the charity celebrates its 35th anniversary.

A competition was launched across the hospice’s seven charity shops across the area inviting volunteers to decorate their shopfront to match the era.

Dawn Neary, Retail Services Manager, said: “The shop staff and volunteers have had a lot of fun decorating the windows. They’re really enjoyed getting creative and finding clothing that would fit the era. Our customers have made some lovely comments too and it has been a great conversation starter and a very fitting way for us to mark the anniversary.”

East Lancashire Hospice provides care to patients with life-limiting illnesses and their families. The hospice was established in 1984 and the charity has a programme of events planned throughout the year to celebrate the milestone.