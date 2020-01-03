'Awesome' video shows Clitheroe youngsters using Lego to spread Christmas message

Young people from Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub spent their Saturdays during December using thousands of Lego bricks to build a model of Bethlehem to bring the Christmas story to life.

The film featuring a mixture of stop frame animation and creative video angles has been played on a big screen at services and also shared on social media.

Fun and crafts at the Lego construction zone

"The Bricktivity" has now reached nearly 15,000 people and has been viewed 5,000 times. The film also features images of over 75 model nativity scenes which were loaned by congregation members for a display called CRIBFEST!

Organiser, Harriet Roberts, said: "During the four Saturdays of Advent, we offered a Lego construction zone, free craft activities and coffee and cake. This is the first time we have done anything like this. We are warming up for Autumn 2020 when the building work on our new hub will be complete and we will have a community cafe opening up onto the Castle park and a range of family friendly activities throughout the week."

More details of the new development can be found on the new website at www.trinityhub.org.uk



Lego workshops held at Trinity Methodist Church

Lego film