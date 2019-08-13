Artist wins solo exhibition at Clitheroe Castle Museum

The winner of the Ribble Valley Open exhibition 2019 has been chosen and will have his work exhibited at Clitheroe Castle Museum next year.

Darwen artist Dave Gudgeon has won the main Selectors' Choice award for his painting "Back Road to Clitheroe", while second place was awarded to a Langho artist. Dave's work will be showcased next year in the Steward's Gallery.

Pendle Hill from Moor Lane, Langho, by Peter Hopwood

The annual Ribble Valley Open exhibition is an opportunity for local amateur and professional artists to submit work on a given theme. This year the exhibition was been inspired by the Pendle Hill Landscape Partnership and artists were challenged to produce work to reflect their personal interpretation of "Pendle Life".

Visitors to the exhibition can still vote in The People's Choice category and the winning artist will be announced in October. A visitor who has voted for the winning artist will be chosen at random to receive a prize.

County Coun. Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "I'm sure visitors will be impressed by the high quality of Dave's work. His work is very compelling. He is a worthy winner and is no stranger to success in this competition as he won it a few years ago. Over 30 local artists entered this year. Although their work demonstrated many different styles of art, they all focussed on the heritage, landscape and the people of Pendle. The artists used a variety of techniques to convey their own ideas on this theme. I'm looking forward to seeing more of Dave's work next year."

Dave Gudgeon said: "I'm delighted to have won. I love to paint, and this year's theme of an area close to my heart really got my creative juices flowing. I really am over the moon and this has really inspired me to carry on painting."

The second prize was won by Langho artist Peter Hopwood for his painting "Pendle Hill from Moor Lane, Langho".

The current Ribble Valley Open Art Exhibition runs until September 30th and all of the artwork featured is for sale.