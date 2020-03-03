Artist depicts Eclectic Northern England at Clitheroe Castle Museum

The latest exhibition at Clitheroe Castle Museum will showcase the work of local artist Dave Gudgeon, the winner of the main prize in the 2019 Ribble Valley Open Art Exhibition.

A selection of Dave's artwork will be on display from Saturday, March 14th until Tuesday, May 26th, in the Steward's Gallery.

The exhibition - Eclectic Northern England - will feature Dave's winning painting "Back Road to Clitheroe".

The artist was born in Darwen, and now lives in Blackburn.

The annual Ribble Valley Open exhibition is an opportunity for local amateur and professional artists to submit work on a given theme.

County Coun. Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "I'm sure visitors will be impressed by the high quality of Dave's work.

"Dave is such a worthy winner of the Ribble Valley prize. It is great to be able to exhibit the work of such a talented artist. His work is very compelling. He is a worthy winner, and is no stranger to success in this competition as he also won it a few years ago. Our annual Open Art Exhibition really does give local artists a chance to show their skill and creativity."

Dave added: "It is great to have won the Ribble Valley prize. I was so pleased to win it and I'm thrilled to have this opportunity of a solo exhibition showcasing my paintings."

The Steward's Gallery is open daily from 11am to 4pm. Admission to the exhibition within the Steward's Gallery part of Clitheroe Castle is free. Admission to the Castle Museum is £4.50 for adults and £3.40 for concessions. Children and young people up to the age of 18 years go free. Children up to the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Limited disabled parking is available at the museum. Parking is also available on car parks in the town centre. For more information about Clitheroe Castle Museum, phone 01200 424568 or e-mail clitheroecastle@lancashire.gov.uk.

