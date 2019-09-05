Appeal to trace missing Burnley man

Police are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of a man who is missing from his home in Burnley.

Sheraz Aslam (38) was last seen in the Leyland Road area on Sunday September 1st.

He has also been seen in Manchester on this date. He is described as an Asian male, 5ft 11in tall, with a short black beard, short black hair and of a medium build.

When he was last seen he was wearing a black tracksuit top and bottoms and a black bobble hat.

A police spokesman said: "We are now concerned for his welfare and are appealing for your help to find him. If you have seen Sheraz or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting log reference LC-20190901-1071."