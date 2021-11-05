Appeal for hats, scarves and gloves to keep East Lancashire chemotherapy patients safe and warm after treatment

The charity ELHT and Me has launched the appeal as some of East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust’s patients will undergo a chemotherapy treatment that will cause a reaction if they become exposed to cold temperatures.

Patients who receive this treatment need to be cautious of the cold, avoiding cool temperatures for around four days after each treatment. Everyday things like brushing their teeth will mean using warm water and getting items from the fridge will require them to wear gloves.

As some patients may not have a warm hat, scarf, or gloves and some forget to bring them if it’s a warmer day, this can mean they leave the chemotherapy unit wrapped in a blanket to protect them from the cold.

Staff at the Royal Blackburn Hospital chemotherapy unit are hoping the public will help the appeal for hats, scarves and gloves for patients