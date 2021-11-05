Appeal for hats, scarves and gloves to keep East Lancashire chemotherapy patients safe and warm after treatment
An appeal has gone out for donations of hats, scarves and gloves for chemotherapy patients in East Lancashire.
The charity ELHT and Me has launched the appeal as some of East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust’s patients will undergo a chemotherapy treatment that will cause a reaction if they become exposed to cold temperatures.
Patients who receive this treatment need to be cautious of the cold, avoiding cool temperatures for around four days after each treatment. Everyday things like brushing their teeth will mean using warm water and getting items from the fridge will require them to wear gloves.
As some patients may not have a warm hat, scarf, or gloves and some forget to bring them if it’s a warmer day, this can mean they leave the chemotherapy unit wrapped in a blanket to protect them from the cold.
Anyone who has items to donate can drop them off at Park View Offices, Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital, Haslingden Road, Blackburn, BB2 3HH. Please ring 01254 732140 to arrange a drop off time.