Appeal after headstones in Ribble Valley churchyard found to be unstable

An urgent appeal has been made for the relatives of family members who are buried in a Ribble Valley churchyard to come forward.

Five headstones at All Hallows Church, Mitton, have been found to be unstable and in danger of toppling over during a regular inspection which is carried out every three months.

This headstone is also unstable.

"We placed notices on these asking the families to arrange to re-seat them and advising them that we may need to lie the headstones down," explained Michael Ainsworth, Virger at the church.

Photos of the headstones are pictured here and relatives, whose family members are buried in the graves, are asked to get in touch with either the vicar, Canon Brian McConkey, on 07973 740981, or the churchwarden, Jane Spurgeon, on 07929 210746, so that the headstones can be made safe.

"If no one does get in touch, unfortunately for public safety we will have no option but to lay the headstones flat," explained Mr Ainsworth. "Of course, they will be handled with care and respect and if anyone does wish to re-erect them they will still be able to do that. The headstones will remain in the same position in the churchyard, they will just be flat."

A regular inspection found that five headstones are unstable.

One of the headstones.