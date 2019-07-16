Announcement for the Flying Scotsman arriving in the Ribble Valley: Times now released

Arrival times for the visit of the world famous Flying Scotsman to the Ribble Valley have been released.

As revealed earlier today in the Clitheroe Advertiser the world’s most famous steam railway engine, will thunder through Clitheroe twice on Saturday hauling the Northern Belle, one of the world’s most luxurious Pullman trains.

There will be great picture opportunities for trainspotters and photographers – especially when it halts for several minutes at Chatburn during both trips to take on water.

The approximate arrival times this Saturday are:

Langho: 11-59am and 8-58pm

Clitheroe: 12-09pm and 9-14pm

Horrocksford Junction: 12-10pm and 9-15pm

Hellifleld: 1-36pm and 9-55pm.