All aboard Burnley park's miniature railway as POV footage offers virtual ride-along experience

Marc Goldring wanted fellow rail enthusiasts from across the world to enjoy a trip on the small-scale track so attached a camera to the front of the train in order to offer a driver's eye perspective.

He hopes the video acts not just as trip down memory lane for the people of Burnley, but gives the railway and its volunteers a much-needed promotional boost.

"I started it recently as a bit of a hobby as I know some of the little tourist lines are now under threat, because of the impact of Covid and because the younger generation just aren't as interested.

Thompson Park miniature railway is always on the lookout for volunteers

"The videos can act as both a bit of an advert for people to visit but also a snapshot of how the railway looks just in case it does vanish in the future. The goal is to film as many as possible, and although I only started the project a couple of weeks ago I have a queue of places willing to let me visit."

Marc's other videos can be found at www.thetouristline.co.uk.

Speaking about Thompson Park, Marc said: "We had a lovely day out at the railway, the price is more than reasonable and the volunteers are what makes this place so special.

"We felt the length of the ride was well worth it and the park itself has fantastic facilities, including a boating lake.

"Unlike other miniature railways this is virtually in the heart of Burnley, meaning you can combine a visit with a number of other things. Add this to the fact that Burnley is well connected bus wise and also lucky enough to have three real train stations, it makes Thompson Park a really accessible day out for everybody."