Age UK Lancashire launches 'Loyal to Lancashire' campaign

Older people’s charity Age UK Lancashire has launched a campaign to let people know they are a local and independent charity, with a vision to support older people in the county to live independently giving them choice and control over their lives.

Last year the charity supported 31,179 older people and their carers living in Lancashire. The charity provides many different services to meet the needs of the local older population, including supporting people home from hospital, providing access to social groups and supporting people with dementia.

Teri Stephenson, chief executive of Age UK Lancashire, said: "Whilst we carry the same branding as the national Age UK, we are independent and self-sufficient, meaning we must raise our own funds to allow us to provide services. We know the confusion around ourselves and other older people’s charities but by shouting from the roof top that we are Loyal to Lancashire, we hope local people will get behind our cause.

“Everything we do is for the people of Lancashire from providing vital services, being there to support families and campaigning for change at a local and national level. We want people to know that we are there for them, their families, friends and neighbours when they need us”.

Age UK Lancashire also has nine charity shops located throughout the county and is urging people to look out for the Lancashire logo when making donations of clothing or unwanted items.

For more information, visit www.ageuklancs.org.uk, call 0300 303 1234 or pop in to a local charity shop or drop in centre.