Aerial Lounge in Clitheroe stages charity fundraiser for Macmillan

The owner of Clitheroe’s Aerial Lounge is unveiling her newly refurbished studio to members of the public at an event that will also raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Student and newly qualified aerial hoop instructor Casey Eccles has inspired Hayley Wood, the owner of the Aerial Lounge, to host the charity event on Sunday, May 12th.

Nine years ago, Casey’s mum Tracie Lambert was diagnosed with stage four terminal cancer and has been fighting for her life ever since.

And before Christmas last year, Tracie made the difficult decision to stop treatment and try holistic methods.

“Even though her battle isn’t over, it has been a difficult time for Casey and her family,” said Hayley, “but Macmillan have been an invaluable support, not only to Casey and her family but so many others across the country.”

Tickets for the event, which include entertainment, food and activities, cost £8 for adults and £5 for children.

Activities include aerial hoop, tippy hoop, trapeze, gymnastics rings, lollipop, aerial sling, aerial silks, pole fabric and pole.

There will also be activities set up outside and entertainment from 12pm.

This includes a fire breather, silks performer, North West competitors, a Greatest Showman Act, stilt walker and contortion foot archery. More acts are also set to be announced on social media.

To book a place visit: www.bookwhen.com/theaeriallounge

Alternatively, contact Hayley at The Aerial Lounge, via 07715 406973 or www.aeriallounge.co.uk

To make a donation to the charity event visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/theaeriallounge