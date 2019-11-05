A fantastic selection of pictures from this year's Clitheroe Bonfire spectacular



Clitheroe Castle Bonfire and Fireworks Display committee is celebrating after another resounding success delivering a safe, community event with proceeds of over £5,000 towards local groups and charities. "We are very, very proud of how Saturday night went – and we couldn’t have asked for a better crowd atmosphere on the Castle Field," said chairman Andy Belcham. "We always get great feedback on the event, with this year being no exception as the bonfire proved to as busy as ever. It’s no easy task to deliver a well-planned and safe event, bringing thousands of people onto the field and off again in the space of just a few hours."

