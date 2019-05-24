£1k boost for Macmillan thanks to Clitheroe charity fundraiser

The owner of Clitheroe’s Aerial Lounge unveiled her newly refurbished studio to members of the public at an event that also raised more than £1k for Macmillan Cancer Support.



Student and newly qualified aerial hoop instructor Casey Eccles inspired Hayley Wood, the owner of the Aerial Lounge, to host the charity event earlier this month.

The event was well attended.

Nine years ago, Casey’s mum Tracie Lambert was diagnosed with stage four terminal cancer and has been fighting for her life ever since.

And before Christmas last year, Tracie made the difficult decision to stop treatment and try holistic methods.

“Even though her battle isn’t over, it has been a difficult time for Casey and her family,” said Hayley, “but Macmillan have been an invaluable support, not only to Casey and her family but so many others across the country.”

Activities at the event included aerial hoop, tippy hoop, trapeze, gymnastics rings, lollipop, aerial sling, aerial silks, pole fabric and pole.

Here are just some of the activities that were on show.

There was also a range of activities set up outside and entertainment.

Hayley added: "I want to thank the support from the local community for making it to the event and the local companies who were extremely generous.

"We had a fantastic day, the weather was brilliant! We had over 100 people who came to try the equipment and watch the entertainment acts."

In total, the event raised £1,016, double the original target, and Casey did a surprise performance to her mum's favourite song, "In the arms of an Angel" by Sarah McLachlan.

Colourful routines.

Many local businesses in Clitheroe also donated food and raffle prizes to the event.

Some of the event's entertainment.

One of the demonstrations.