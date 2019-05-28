£1.6m Langho school extension unveiled

A brand new £1.6m building, which is set to meet increased demand for pupil places at an “Outstanding” school, has been officially unveiled.

Lancashire County Council’s former chairman, Anne Cheetham, opened the extension at Langho and Billington St Leonard’s CE Primary School, at a special ceremony.

The work has been completed thanks to an investment of £1.6m by the county council.

This new building includes two additional classrooms, a studio, a group room, and cloakroom and toilet facilities. More car parking spaces have also been provided.

The school, on Whalley Road, which was rated “outstanding” during its last Ofsted inspection, needed to expand to be able to meet increased demand for pupil places. The expansion means that the number of pupils who are admitted to Reception every year will increase from 40 to 45. The school has also been expanded to accept five extra pupils each year, starting with the reception school year. This will see the number of pupils who will be admitted increased from 280 to 315.

Kathryn Pym, headteacher at the school, said: “The new building will make such a huge difference to what we can offer to pupils, parents, and the community at our school. It was great to be able to celebrate the new school building at the official opening and importantly it gave people the opportunity to see our fantastic new facilities for themselves.”

Coun. Cheetham unveiled a plaque at the event and said: “I’ve just seen for myself the fantastic new facilities that have been created for the pupils at this school. The school has been over-subscribed for a number of years now, so it is a great pleasure to be at the opening of the extension that will increase its capacity and allow many more children to enjoy their education here.”