Pensioner 'critical' in hospital after serious Brierfield accident

An 85-year-old man was airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being involved in a collision with a car yesterday (Sunday).

A Toyota Aygo travelling on Burnley Road was involved in the collision close to the junction with Halifax Road around 11-20am.

The pedestrian suffered serious head injuries and was taken by air ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary. A police spokesman confirmed he is in a critical condition.

The driver of the Toyota, a 17-year-old boy from Nelson, was not injured.

The road was closed for more than two hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Sgt Lee Harris, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision in Brierfield.

“A man has been left with serious head injuries and we want to establish exactly what has happened.

“If you can help with our enquiries, please call 101 quoting log 0557 of November 11.”