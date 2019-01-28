Pendle singer's O2 debut aged just 12

A young singer from Barnoldswick is on cloud nine after making her debut at London's O2 Arena, at the tender age of 12.

Emma Rae Barker beat off thousands of other hopefuls to reach the final of Open Mic UK where she competed in the Under-16 category at the iconic London venue.

The Skipton Girls High School pupil sang 'Skinny Love' by Birdy after making it through from four regional events.

She was supported at the O2 by proud parents Rafe and Nicola, sister Lillie (8) and lots of other relatives.

Nicola said: "Emma was so nervous beforehand so to get on that stage and perform in front of so many people was a massive achievement.

"She had already performed in regional events in Salford and Stockport before reaching the final in London. Emma has said she would like to become a professional singer one day so it was a great experience for her, performing in front of industry judges."

Emma is a pupil of the Kiki Deville Music School. Kiki is best known for being on Team Will I Am on The Voice UK in 2014, and as a judge on Seasons 1 and 2 of the hit BBC show All Together Now with head judge Spice Girl Geri Horner and host comedian Rob Beckett.