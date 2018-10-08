Pendle schoolgirl clinches title of Yorkshire Young Writer of the Year

A schoolgirl from Earby has been named as the Yorkshire Young Writer of the Year.

Springfield Primary pupil Amelie Harper, who is eight, clinched the title in the year three and four category at the finals of the competition held at Broughton Hall in Skipton.

Along with the kudos of the title Amelie also won a selection of books for her school and she will also be invited to one of the festivals' author shows.

And two other pupils from her school, Max Villiers and Freya Craddock, were also celebrating achieving second places in the competition which is part of the Broughton Hall Children's Literature Festival.

Earby Springfield was one of around 200 schools taking part involving around 40,000 students across Lancashire and Yorkshire and every school that entered had at least one chosen winner.

The challenge for the students was to write a story just from an opening line they were given.

The Earby trio's stories will appear in a book called Yorkshire Young Writer of the Year which is published by Authors Abroad.

Head teacher Dawn Liversidge said the school was very proud of the children.

She said: "To be named Yorkshire Young Writer of the Year is a wonderful achievement.

"Reading is very important to us and children are encouraged to read at home and at school."