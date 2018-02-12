Pauline’s lasting legacy to her beloved town

Tributes have been paid to Pauline Wood, a long standing leader of Clitheroe Civic Society whose legacy will live on in the town for years to come.

Breathing new life into the Society, Pauline’s interest in history, and in particular local history, saw the group go from strength to strength. She was relentless in her pursuit of interesting speakers for the Society’s monthly talks, tempting many people out on even the darkest of evenings to be enthralled by tales of life in the Ribble Valley. From Clitheroe’s part in the history of the jet engine, to walking with Cromwell’s men through the lanes on the way to important battles, Pauline attracted speakers who people wanted to listen to.

However, in her role as chairman, Pauline did so much more than just attract interesting speakers. She spent hours following up planning applications which might have an adverse impact on the town.

She was a great believer in “going to see someone”, and the personal touch, as opposed to long and lengthy emails. She could often be seen, en route to the council offices, taking in a walk of her beloved area, and then on to deal with a pressing matter over planning. No item was too small. Her concern over the loss of a tree near the Nat West Bank was just as worthy of her attention as was a proposal to build hundreds of houses.

Despite being unwell at the time, many will remember her sterling opposition to the proposed changes to the market. Her clear and precise words, cleverly crafted, as she opened the Civic Society’s opposition to the original proposals in the council chambers were testimony to her passion, insight and love for Clitheroe.

Pauline loved words, and not just English ones. Her expertise in French was renowned, and in the past, she would often speak nothing but French for days.

The recently restored Pinnacle situated in Clitheroe Castle grounds, is yet another testimony to Pauline’s project leadership. She would be the first to acknowledge it was a team effort, but every team needs a leader, and Pauline was that special person. Armed with knowledge, skill, and a wonderful sense of humour, Pauline has left a real legacy for the town of Clitheroe.

One of her many projects was to support Alan Dixon as he updated the Clitheroe Town Trail. Ribble Valley Borough Council kindly had this reprinted in the summer of 2017 and dedicated it to Pauline in recognition of her longstanding contribution as chairman of the Civic Society.

During her life, Pauline also worked with many young people as a teacher, sharing her love of knowledge and curiosity.

Even in retirement, she continued to give her time and enthusiasm for education working tirelessly as a Governor at Brookside Primary School in Clitheroe, attending meetings, and running the Gardening Club for pupils.

A member of Clitheroe Parish Church, Pauline was truly a Clitheroe person through and through.

mother, grandma and friend, Pauline will be missed by many.