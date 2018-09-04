Parkrunners celebrate first birthday

Clitheroe Castle junior parkrun is celebrating its first birthday next month.

And to mark the occasion, organisers are inviting runners to a special first birthday run.

The anniversary run will take place on Sunday, October 21st, and fancy dress is encouraged.

The run, which starts at 9am and at which some very special guests are expected to help start the run off in style, is open to all children aged four to 14.

Anyone who hasn’t been to the run before should try to arrive around 8-45am so that organisers can go through how it all works and explain the route.

Anyone wanting to take part must register via www.parkrun.org.uk/register and bring a printed copy of their barcode on the day.

Since its launch on October 22nd, 2017, Clitheroe Castle junior parkrun has been encouraging local children to enjoy running.

The free weekly timed 2km run is open to all children from the age of four to 14 and, so far, organisers have staged 36 events, with an average attendance of 45 runners.

Tourists from as far afield as Northern Ireland and Warwickshire have even joined the event along with their regular local runners!

A total of 394 different runners have taken part and there have been 24 different first finishers.

The course record is an impressive seven minutes and 29 seconds, but children can take as long as they like to complete the course – whether they run, walk, skip or hop.

The total distance travelled so far by the runners is 3,260km and 10 regular runners have earned a Marathon wristband which is awarded when 21 runs have been completed.

Meanwhile, a further 24 runners have earned their Half Marathon wristband for 11 runs completed.

To help the event take place a total of 95 volunteers have been on hand at the junior parkruns.

A minimum of 13 volunteers are needed each week for the event to go ahead and anyone who would like to help out can register their interest by finding the Clitheroe Castle junior parkrun section on www.parkrun.org.uk.